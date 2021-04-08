East Chambers ISD teams up with county health department to bring vaccines to students during registration

East Chambers Independent School District is partnering with the county health department this year, so students can register for school and the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day.



“We thought it'd be a great idea to combine it with our extended hours parent registration for two nights,” assistant Superintendent Andrea Smith said.



They teamed up with the Chambers County Health Department to bring a vaccination hub to the elementary school library



“The goal is really a one stop shop,” Smith said. “It's convenient. We live in a small community and we're kind of the hub here so parents can come and get two things done at once.”



Smith said the partnership will add extra protection for the district and the community. Some students and parents agree.



Marissa Stewart is starting ninth grade this year and just got a job. That's why she and her grandfather thought it best to get vaccinated



“I am here for moral support and to show her that getting a vaccine is no big deal,” Stewart’s grandfather Chris said.



But, they weren't the only ones rolling up their sleeves. Nineteen others were vaccinated on Tuesday, including 12-year-old Kullen Spencer who was a little hesitant about going back to school



“I just hope people wash their hands,” Spencer said.



Aside from hand washing, he had a bigger fear to face.



“I really hate shots because they just stick a giant needle in your arm. It’s like every kids worst nightmare,” Spencer said.



But, it turns out the monster under the bed wasn't so big and scary after all.



“I actually thought it was going to hurt,” Spencer said.



East Chambers ISD will be following state guidelines for back to school policies and are open for registration weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



Chambers County Health Department will be at the elementary school until 7 p.m. Wednesday and registration is ongoing until the start of the school year.