All 3 Jefferson County hospital staff now receiving second COVID-19 vaccine doses

Staff began lining up for their second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — As of Friday morning all three Jefferson County Hospitals have started giving second doses of the coronavirus vaccine to their staff members.

Staff at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont began lining up for their second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at about 8:30 a.m. Friday morning according to spokesperson Mary Poole.

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas began administering second doses of the vaccine to its staff on Monday according to hospital spokesperson Angie Hebert.

CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital began their second round of vaccine shots on Thursday.

The Medical Center was the first hospital in Jefferson County to begin vaccinating its staff as part of “Phase 1A” of the vaccine rollout.

Each hospital received doses for 975 people.

The very first Pfizer vaccine was given to Christy Wright, a registered nurse at the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, on December 17, 2020.

Wright’s mother and father both contracted COVID-19 in the summer. Her father lost his battle with COVID-19 and died on Aug. 1.

She said she feels a responsibility to get the vaccine. “I want to do all I can to help not spread this deadly virus,” Wright said.

The state announced this week new plans to send more shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine across Texas.

According to the state, mass vaccinations are coming. Will that be an option in Southeast Texas?

"It's still unsure. We're ready, willing and able to cooperate to make that happen in the event it becomes an eventuality that we could take of advantage of,"

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said the state will look at a variety of factors.

"Based on populations disease spread, incidences, the number of vulnerable in our percentages in our population, and the number of people over the age of 65," Branick said.

He said we meet those criteria.