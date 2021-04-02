COVID-19 vaccines coming soon to neighborhood pharmacies in Beaumont

It's all part of an initiative from President Joe Biden's administration to get more shots in more arms.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More vaccines are coming next week and not just at the mass vaccination hubs but also neighborhood pharmacies.

Many viewers are wondering how to get vaccinated at one of those pharmacies, so we're answering some frequently asked questions.

“Pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities,” said Jeff Zients with the White House COVID-19 Task Force.



And you might not have to go far in order to get one.



“With most Americans living within five miles of the pharmacy," Zients said.

Starting next week, the Biden-Harris administration will ship 10.5 million vaccines to neighborhood pharmacies.

Stores like Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and several other national chains will get them.

Some pharmacy chains in Beaumont are on the list, but the federal government has not specified which locations yet.



QUESTION: Will vaccine allocations at mass vaccination hubs be impacted due to vaccines coming to pharmacies?



According to a white house liaison, it will not. Vaccines that are sent to pharmacies will be an addition to the supply already being sent through the federal government to the state's pipeline.



QUESTION: If you are already on a city’s waitlist, should you get on a pharmacy's waitlist as well?

For now, that answer remains unclear. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick is still waiting for more guidance from the state.



QUESTION: If you are interested in getting vaccinated by your neighborhood pharmacy, how will the vaccination process work?

Some pharmacies have released more details than others. For instance, Dr. Kevin Ban with Walgreens says patients can head over to the company's website to schedule an appointment if you are eligible.

“You will have the opportunity to sign up for the second appointment, as well,” Ban said. “And then when the day comes, you go into the store. They're going to ask you to confirm that you are an essential worker, they will confirm your age or certain chronic medical problems, and then you'll be vaccinated.”



We are still waiting to learn which locations in Beaumont will be getting the vaccines and how many.