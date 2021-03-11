COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids 5-11 filling up fast in Southeast Texas following CDC approval

“She's known about it this entire time. When I got my vaccine she said she wish she could,” Smoak said.



Smoak said she and her 10-year-old have been waiting for the CDC’s approval for her daughter's age group since the initial vaccine rollouts on Tuesday when the CDC gave the go-ahead



“Then I went online and registered in a few minutes,” Smoak said.



While Smoak was eager to get her daughter vaccinated, other parents like Bryan Longmire were hesitant leading up to the CDC's decision.



“I wouldn't want to put anything in her body that wasn't completely necessary,” Longmire said.



Smoak had her fears too but ultimately decided to get her daughter vaccinated.



“The government and the experts ultimately want what's best for all Americans as a whole they want us alive,” Smoak said.



One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said her child has a heart disease, and she doesn't feel comfortable giving her child the vaccine.



Experts are addressing parents' concerns.



“We definitely want parents to look at the benefits of the vaccine versus the risk of those children not getting vaccinated and the risk of them getting infected with the virus,” Port Arthur Health Director Judith Smith.



The Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 is different. Smith said it's a smaller dose.



“The children that the vaccines were actually administered to did really, really well, so these vaccines are safe,” Smith said.

