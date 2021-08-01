Have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment this weekend? Here's what you need to know

The Houston Health Department has made a few changes these past few days so we want to make sure you are up-to-date.

HOUSTON — Do you have a COVID-19 vaccination appointment this weekend?

COVID-19 vaccination location

The Bayou Event Center is closed this weekend for vaccination appointments. Those who had appointments scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sun, Jan 10. at the Bayou Event Center should report to Minute Maid Park at their scheduled appointment time on Saturday.

Minute Maid Park will not be operating as a vaccination site on Sunday.

How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Houston

You must have an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Houston Health Department is urging Houstonians to not just show up at the vaccination site. An appointment is required and people who show up without an appointment will be turned away.

The health department is contacting people in its appointment queue to inform them of the new location and provide instructions on what to do upon arrival.

People with appointments should arrive no earlier than 15-minutes before their scheduled time to ensure site efficiency and reduce wait times.



Unfortunately, appointments are filled through the end of January so the health department is not taking any additional appointments.

The city will announce additional vaccination opportunities at its health centers, multi-service centers, community locations and via mobile units as supply increases.