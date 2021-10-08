Appointments filling up quickly as Southeast Texans seek COVID-19 testing amid surge

RELATED: COVID-19 Numbers: 214 new cases reported Tuesday in Southeast Texas



One way is to schedule an appointment at a local CVS or Walgreens by heading to their website, finding a location, and selecting a time. Right now, the waitlist is two days out.



You can also go to a walk in clinic, like Best Med Urgent Care in Lumberton, Vidor and Port Arthur.



"It's testing the patients to know, if there spreading this virus or not, and definitively is this just allergies or is this COVID-19, and unfortunately the answer is this is COVID-19, with a lot of our patients," Haggard said.



In the last four weeks, Best Med Urgent Care has administered 3,000 tests with 850 positives meaning just under 30 percent of tests are coming back positive.



"Before, we were such a limited supply. We were trying to not just test every person walking in just to minimize the supply of it, but now we have such an access to it that it isn't an issue," Haggard said.