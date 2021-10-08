Appointments filling up quickly as Southeast Texans seek COVID-19 testing amid surge

BEAUMONT, Texas — Just when it felt like the coast was clear, the delta variant created a new surge. Testing has evolved dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and now you can find out whether you have COVID-19 in a matter of minutes.
That's if you know where to get tested. At the beginning of the year, there were testing sites on the side of the road and in parking lots of major retailers.
Now, Southeast Texans feel like they're having to hunt for testing spots.
"It just, almost overnight, flipped right around four weeks ago, and it has not subsided since," said Scott Haggard, Director of Operations at Best Med Urgent Care.
By now, you've been told to get vaccinated, but we can't forget about getting tested if we feel symptoms.
RELATED: Where can I get a COVID-19 test?
RELATED: COVID-19 Numbers: 214 new cases reported Tuesday in Southeast Texas
One way is to schedule an appointment at a local CVS or Walgreens by heading to their website, finding a location, and selecting a time. Right now, the waitlist is two days out.
You can also go to a walk in clinic, like Best Med Urgent Care in Lumberton, Vidor and Port Arthur.
"It's testing the patients to know, if there spreading this virus or not, and definitively is this just allergies or is this COVID-19, and unfortunately the answer is this is COVID-19, with a lot of our patients," Haggard said.
In the last four weeks, Best Med Urgent Care has administered 3,000 tests with 850 positives meaning just under 30 percent of tests are coming back positive.
"Before, we were such a limited supply. We were trying to not just test every person walking in just to minimize the supply of it, but now we have such an access to it that it isn't an issue," Haggard said.
One other big factor when it comes to picking a location to test is insurance. At a private care center like Best Med Urgent Care, insurance is required. At CVS, federal aid can be applied for people without insurance.