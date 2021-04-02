County leaders ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as they wait for state officials to finalize plans

MORE | Sign up for the vaccine at the SETX Regional Ops Center "I know a lot of people are feeling very frustrated that they see their neighbors going and getting vaccinated," Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said. "I'm feeling guardedly optimistic about the opportunity that we have to kick this off very soon," Branick said. This week the state's health department approved the five-county region as a vaccination hub, which means more doses. Judge Branick expects to get 11,000 doses next week.

RELATED: Here's how you can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Texas

"We're gonna try to make sure that all the doses that are administered are reported back as quickly as they can and to the immunization reporting system so that we will be in line for our next doses." Branick said.



Judge Branick tells 12News that under the current vaccine distribution plan, both Beaumont and Port Arthur will receive 500 doses per day. While Newton, Orange and Hardin Counties will get 300 doses per day.



"It's gonna be a process, but we're committed to getting it done," McDaniel said.



With nearly 34,000 people on the waiting list within Southeast Texas, it could take a while. Judge McDaniel said he's committed to making it happen.



"From what I'm seeing, there is an eagerness for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19. I'm glad to see it. I'm glad to see how that the supply is going to be stepped up. It's gonna take a while to get to everybody, but we're gonna get everyone taking care,” McDaniel said.



Once those vaccines come in, county leaders say they will be distributed based on the state's prioritization list and the order you registered.

