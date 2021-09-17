City of Nederland to host vaccination site for those served by Port Arthur Health Department

The site will be available and eligible to residents of Nederland, Port Neches, Groves and Port Arthur.

NEDERLAND, Texas — In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Nederland will host a COVID-19 vaccination site on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The site will be held at the Nederland Recreation Center located at 2301 Avenue H, from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The site will be available and eligible to those served by the Port Arthur Health Department, which includes residents of Nederland, Port Neches, Groves and Port Arthur.

City officials continue to encourage Southeast Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated, social distancing, practicing good hygiene, and wearing masks.

The Port Arthur Health Department will administer the vaccines.

The original date was set for Sept. 14 but had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Nicholas.





Also on 12NewsNow.com ...

From a City of Nederland press release:

COVID-19 VACCINATION SITE - TUESDAY, SEPT. 21ST

The Port Arthur Health Department will offer a COVID-19 vaccination site on Tuesday, September 21ST at the Nederland Recreation Center (2301 Avenue H). The site will be open between 9:30AM and 7:30PM. The vaccination site is available to eligible individuals from Nederland, Port Neches, Groves, and Port Arthur.

This was originally scheduled for Sept. 14th but was delayed due to Hurricane Nicholas.

The City continues to urge citizens to do their part to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic – get vaccinated, social distance, practice sound hygiene practices, and wear a mask.