Here's where to get your child a COVID-19 vaccine in Southeast Texas

The federal government has promised enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Roughly 10 percent of Jefferson County residents became eligible for a COVID-19 shot Tuesday, when the Centers for Disease Control expanded vaccine access to children between ages 5 and 11.

There are roughly 24,000 children in this age group living in Jefferson County.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials have hailed as a major breakthrough in the pandemic vaccination effort.

The federal government has promised enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11 and vowed the rollout will not be as limited as it was initially for adults.

Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are among the major pharmacy and drugstore chains that plan to start vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 in the coming days.

Parents can begin scheduling their children for vaccines at Walgreen's and CVS stores in Southeast Texas as soon as today.

As of mid-day Wednesday Walgreen's had appointments available beginning Saturday at stores in Beaumont and Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Health Department

Vaccines for kids 5 - 11 will be available on a walk-in basis with no appointment needed at the Port Arthur Health Department's vaccine clinic beginning Wednesday November 10 according to health department director Judith Smith.

The clinic is located in the Texas Artist's Museum at 3501 Cultural Center Drive near the civic center. Clinic hours are Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4 :30 p.m. On most Thursdays the clinic stays open until 7 p.m. Call 409-983-8832 or 409-332-6215 for more info.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids at CVS

Starting Sunday, Nov. 7, select CVS pharmacy locations will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for ages 5 to 11.

CVS Health said Wednesday that 1,700 locations are now accepting appointments for the pediatric vaccine. Parents should schedule an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS pharmacy app.

How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment for kids at Walgreens

Walgreens announced Wednesday that it will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 in thousands of stores starting Saturday, Nov. 6.

The company said appointments are now available and can be made through the appointment scheduler at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, through the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Additional appointments will be added in the coming weeks as Walgreens gets additional vaccine doses, according to Wednesday's announcement.