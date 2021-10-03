x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Vaccine

Chambers County seeking volunteers to help at vaccination sites

The county is asking for both "skilled medical and general volunteers."

ANAHUAC, Texas — We've heard about volunteers working to help give out COVID-19 vaccinations around the country and today a Southeast Texas county is actively seeking them.

Chambers County sent out a plea Wednesday morning asking for help from volunteers at their COVID-19 vaccination PODs.

The request from the county west of Jefferson County is asking for those who are willing to work at the weekly vaccination PODs and is asking for both "skilled medical and general volunteers" according to a news release from Chambers County.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to fill out an online form.

In addition to general volunteers the county is seeking those who may have  experience as a nurse, physician, EMT or paramedic, pharmacist or medical assistant.

SIGN UP | Fill out this form to volunteer

Related Articles

MORE VACCINE | Here’s some of our latest stories on the COVID-19 vaccine

MORE COVID-19 | Here’s some of our latest stories on the coronavirus

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Also on 12NewsNow.com…

Related Articles