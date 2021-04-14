Chambers County cutting back on COVID-19 vaccine appointments as fewer people sign up

Eighteen thousand first and second doses have been administered by the county.

ANAHUAC, Texas — Chambers County has become the next Southeast Texas county to cut back its vaccine operations.

The county, citing decreasing attendance at its vaccine clinics, will be scaling down it's operations at the current hub for the rest of April offering first doses on three days over the next three weeks according to a news release from the county.

Officials said they've put forth a strong effort to make the vaccine accessible, from allowing walk-ins and offering weekend and after-hours appointments at its designated vaccine hub.

Eighteen thousand first and second doses have been administered by the county, officials said Wednesday in an announcement.

They'll begin decreasing available vaccination appointments by the end of the month. In the meantime, residents and nonresidents will be able to obtain their first dose on these days only:

Friday, April 16

Friday, April 23

Thursday, April 29 (Limited Availability)

After these dates, Chambers County will no longer provide first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at the POD. Appointments will be required for all remaining dates.

Click here to schedule an appointment. If you need assistance registering or are homebound and need to schedule a mobile vaccine appointment, email vaccine@chamberstx.gov.

Mobile appointments are only available to county residents.

"Chambers County remains committed to the vaccination effort and stands ready to reactivate the POD for any new vaccine indication," according to the release.