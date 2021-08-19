Beaumont health department offers 3rd shot for those with compromised immune systems

The Beaumont Public Health Department will be administering the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with a moderately to severely weakened immune system, who have already received two (2) doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, on August 24, 26, and 31 from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a 3rd dose.



It is recommended by the CDC that you get a 3rd dose at least twenty-eight (28) days after your 2nd dose of vaccine.



Currently, eligibility for the 3rd dose is based on the criteria below outline by CDC:

• Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;

• Receive an organ transplant and taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

• Received a stem cell transplant within the last two (2) years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system;

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott Aldrich syndrome);

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection;

• Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune response.

Please consult your primary care physician to see if you are a candidate for a 3rd dose. Additional dates will be announced when additional vaccine becomes available. Call 409-654-3647 for appointment.