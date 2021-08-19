Beaumont health department offers 3rd shot for those with compromised immune systems

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont health department is now offering a third COVID-19 vaccine shot to those who have a compromised immune system.
The health department will offer the third shots on August 24, 26 and 31 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. to those with a "severely weakened immune system" who have already received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine according to a news release from the Beaumont Public Health Department.
The CDC is recommending that those with a compromised immune system get a third shot 28 days after their second dose the release said.
Here's the CDC qualifications for third-shot eligibility...
- Receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood;
- Receive an organ transplant and taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two (2) years or taking medicine to suppress the immune system;
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott Aldrich syndrome);
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection;
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that suppress the immune response.
Call the Beaumont health department at (409) 654-3647 for an appointment.
More dates for third shots will be announced as additional vaccine doses become available the release said.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
From a Beaumont Public Health Department news release...
