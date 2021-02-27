500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available in Hardin County this weekend

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said there are more vaccines than people signed up for appointments. "I don't want the vaccines to sit on the shelves," he said.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hardin County leaders are looking to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts .

Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel sent out a call for anyone in Southeast Texas looking for COVID-19 vaccines in a Facebook post, saying that nearly 500 appointments are available Saturday.

Health officials said they do not want the vaccines to be wasted.

Currently, Texas Department of State Health Services has only given approval for anyone in phase 1A and 1B to be vaccinated. But what happens when a vaccination site is ahead of schedule?

State officials said those outside of the phase 1A and 1B priority groups could have to wait until the summer for a shot of hope.

But McDaniel said Hardin County's vaccination hub has extra doses that they plan to use, regardless of a person's age or health condition.

Beaumont residents like Melissa Chaisson have said they are ready to get back to normal, and she said getting a COVID-19 vaccine is at the top of her priority list.

"I'm just anxious to where I can go without a mask and do things and socialize," she said. "I haven't heard anything from like a schedule, or when I'm supposed to go in or anything like that."

Chaisson is on the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center vaccination waiting list, but she said she does not fall under the current categories that state officials specified.

Port Arthur health director Judith Smith said their vaccination center is following those guidelines, which means someone cannot walk in ready to roll up their sleeves.

"We're still seeing people that fall into that 65 and older category, adults and those with underlying health conditions," she said.

However, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said there are more vaccines than people signed up for appointments at his county's vaccination site, prompting him to loosen restrictions.

"I don't want the vaccines to sit on the shelves," he said. "We want to get them in arms, and for those who have been waiting a while to get it, we want to get it in them."

"If they tried to register or tried to log in today and get scheduled," he said. "And they're not 65 or older, they're getting scheduled."

Those wanting to be vaccinated should select the Lumberton location on the registration website, they will be scheduled to get the vaccine they have been waiting for.

Texas DHSH said that providers should be focusing on vaccinating people in the phase 1A and 1B priority groups, but McDaniel said he is confident that the county is operating within the guidelines.

"But it seems to me like just about everybody that in that age group that wants it is pretty much gone," he said. "And I'm sure there's a few and we'll get."

Anyone who needs to get on the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center vaccination waiting list should make an appointment through the website portal or send a message to McDaniel's Facebook page, he said.