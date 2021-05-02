11K doses of Moderna vaccine arrive in Southeast Texas as hubs prepare to open next week

The Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur is set to be one of multiple mass vaccination hubs in Southeast Texas set up to open next week.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — 11,000 more COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Southeast Texas Friday. They're set to go to mass vaccination hubs as they open next week.



Appointments are still being scheduled for those hubs, but all of the locations of the mass vaccination hubs have yet to be finalized.

The Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur will be one of multiple mass vaccination hubs in Southeast Texas set up to open next week.



Judith Smith with the Port Arthur Health Department says they are set to receive 2,500 vaccines from Friday’s shipment. 11,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were sent to Southeast Texas on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Service's website.



A small portion of those vaccines will be given out through Monday at the Port Arthur Health Department, and on Tuesday, that's when the mass vaccination hub will see its first patients at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Who's up first?

Smith said those who registered on the City of Port Arthur website from January 18 through the 26 will be called to schedule an appointment.

Then, those who registered on the county's website starting from January 26.



If you've registered but haven't gotten a call to schedule an appointment, you could still be included in this round of vaccines. Calls are still going out as of Friday.



"The goal is 500 a day,” Smith said. “That's what we're gonna shoot for, and hopefully we'll be able to attain that, and that way people will get to be seen quicker."



The Hardin County Health Department, which also serves Orange County, will receive 3,000 doses of the vaccine.



There are plans in the works to open up a mass vaccination hub, but officials have remained tight-lipped about where.

The Lumberton Fine Arts Center appears to be a possibility, but Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel wouldn't confirm that.



"We've got a location in Lumberton where we will be giving out the 1,500 doses of vaccine between now and next Friday and as people are registered they'll receive that location," McDaniel said.



Like McDaniel, Beaumont Emergency Management Spokesperson Officer Carol Riley doesn't want to give away Beaumont’s mass vaccination site for fear people will show up without registering.



But, there's a good chance it will be at the Beaumont Civic Center.



"That is a location that the mayor and the city manager and them are considering as a hub," said Riley said.



You can still register to receive the vaccine, but you must qualify under phase 1A or phase 1B.

According to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, 34,000 people are pre-registered through the City of Beaumont website. People have the option to register online or by calling 409-550-2536.

Number of vaccines per county as of Friday, Feb 5:

Beaumont 2,500

Port Arthur 2,500

Jasper/Newton 2,100

Hardin 1,500

Orange 1,500

Riceland 900

