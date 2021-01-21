Southeast Texas leaders frustrated over 'disorganized' COVID-19 vaccine shipments

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said the hold-up is not on the state, but it's on the actual vaccine manufacturing company.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Officials have dealt with a lot of anticipation when it comes to vaccine rollouts.

But each week the anticipation grows, and officials are constantly curious about the whereabouts of COVID-19 vaccines.

We're in week six of the vaccine allocations and Jefferson county is experiencing several delays this week.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said the hold-up is not on the state, but it's on the actual vaccine manufacturing company.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout hasn't been the easiest process.



“It's been disorganized and hard to manage,” said Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.



It's a process that often leaves officials wondering and waiting



“Well, we were supposed to first get 1,950 doses on Monday, so we had public personnel that waited all day for the shipments to be delivered,” Branick said.

The shipment never arrived, but there was hope for the next day.



“Yesterday, we were told they were going to be on the way, and we anticipated them,” Branick said



But still, nothing. The Pfzier vaccine is three days behind schedule, and Branick says patience across the region is running thin.



“It is frustrating because it's important that we get this allocation of vaccines and get them disseminated to the public, then, get back in line for another allocation,” Branick said.



Branick isn't the only feeling the frustration. In McDaniel is having the same problem. The Moderna vaccine was supposed arrive to Hardin County on Monday but came a day later. He says the sporadic distribution isn't getting the job done.



“I don't think we're getting enough, and I realized that supply is low,” McDaniel said. He said the county’s have enough experience to handle more vaccines at one time.



“The county public health, they are the ones for decades, have been providing immunizations. They're the ones that have the experience,” McDaniel said.



Despite the delay in doses Branick said “there's going to be logistical errors. There are going to be transportation mess-ups.”



Officials said they're still packing their patience. “I'm going to give people the benefit of the doubt,” Branick said.

Judge McDaniel will meet with the state's health department Thursday to discuss next week's vaccine allocations for Hardin County.

As far as Jefferson County, once the vaccines arrive for this week, a portion will go to Beaumont and the Port Arthur Public Health Department.