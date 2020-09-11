US surpasses 11 million confirmed coronavirus cases

The U.S. had 11 million COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to JHU. It's six days after the nation reached 10 million, and the shortest period yet for 1 million cases.

WASHINGTON — The United States has 11 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University, the most in the world. The nation has the highest death toll worldwide with more than 246,000 people dead from the coronavirus.

The U.S. became the first country to reach 10 million cases as record spikes continue in states nationwide.

The 11,000,984 total cases come six days after the nation reached 10 million, making it the shortest period yet between a million cases. It took 10 days to go from 9 million to 10 million, that had been shortest time yet between 1 million infections.

The U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 new cases for five consecutive days, according to a Johns Hopkins tracker. Only one other country -- France -- has had one day over 100,000.

The U.S. recorded 9 million cases on Oct. 30. This chart shows the pace at which the U.S. has reported each one-millionth case.

1st case (Jan. 22)

1 million: 97 days (April 28)

2 million: 44 days (June 6)

3 million: 27 days (July 8 )

4 million: 15 days (July 23)

5 million: 17 days (Aug. 9)

6 million: 22 days (Aug. 31)

7 million: 25 days (Sept. 25)

8 million: 21 days (Oct. 16)

9 million: 14 days (Oct. 30)

10 million: 10 days (Nov. 9)

11 million: 6 days (Nov. 11)

Texas, California and Florida top the list of states with the most cases since the pandemic began. According to the latest data from JHU, Texas has had 1,055,508 total cases, California, 1,027,509 cases and Florida, 875,096.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks from more than 64,000 on Oct. 24 to nearly 104,000 on Nov. 7, according to the university’s data.

The U.S. also leads the world with 246,006 deaths related to COVID-19. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths rose over the past two weeks from 801 on Oct. 24 to 930 on Nov. 7, Johns Hopkins said.

The worldwide total of coronavirus cases passed 50 million Nov. 8, with more than 1.2 million deaths. Of the 190 countries that have reported positive COVID-19 cases, 181 had yet to reach 1 million for the entire pandemic.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.