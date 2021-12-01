U.S. Army developing one-shot vaccine that protects from omicron, future variants

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research will soon announce this new vaccine that has been in development since early 2020, DefenseOne reports.

HOUSTON — As nations brace for the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, researchers with the U.S. Army said they are about to unveil a new vaccine created to protect people from omicron and all future variants.

And the best part, it can bring that protection with just one shot.

Defense One reports the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research will soon announce this latest vaccine, known as Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine, or SpFN, which recently wrapped up its first round of human trials.

“We decided to take a look at the long game rather than just only focusing on the original emergence of SARS, and instead understand that viruses mutate, there will be variants that emerge, future viruses that may emerge in terms of new species. Our platform and approach will equip people to be prepared for that,” Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Walter Reed’s infectious diseases branch, told Defense One.

The vaccine still needs to be tested in two more phases of human trials.

Modjarrad said finding unvaccinated testers who had never contracted the virus was difficult and took longer than expected. Researchers are now focusing on the next phase: testing it on people who were previously vaccinated or sick.

The institute is currently working with an unnamed industry partner for a wider rollout, according to Defense One.

The Army lab reportedly completed animal trials last month, and according to researchers, the results were more than promising.