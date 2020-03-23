WOODVILLE, Texas — Tyler County officials are hoping to soon join five other Southeast Texas counties in the fight against the coronavirus.

The county has been working to get mutual aid agreements in place with the other counties according to Ken Jobe at the Tyler County Emergency Management Center.

Once this is done they can join Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Newton and Jasper Counties in their efforts to prevent the spread of the virus Jobe told 12News Monday.

The county hopes to be joining the other counties by the end of Monday or sometime Tuesday he said.

Currently Tyler County residents can call the Jasper/Newton County Health District at 409-384-6829 or 211 Jobe said.

The other five Southeast Texas Counties joined together and announced a multi-county health hotline during that launched on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Residents of the participating counties have been able to call the hotline to be pre-screened by a nurse and then referred for coronavirus testing if they meet the CDC guidelines for testing.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

