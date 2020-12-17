Tyler Co. ordered to scale back business capacity, cancel elective surgeries after 7 days above state hospitalization threshold

Tyler County is one of several counties in its area ordered to go back to 50 percent capacity after meeting the 'high hospitalization' rate for seven days

WOODVILLE, Texas — Tyler County has been ordered by the state to ramp up its COVID-19 restrictions after seven consecutive days of what the state calls a 'high hospitalization' rate.

Tyler County Emergency Management shared the letter the county received from the Texas Department of State and Health Services.

Tyler County is part of 'Trauma Service Area H,' which also includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine and San Jacinto counties. According to the state, the area has spent seven consecutive days above the 15 percent hospitalization rate.

Under the governor's executive order, the area cannot 'conduct elective surgeries or reopen to the higher levels allowable under GA-32.'

The order says in areas with high hospitalizations, "any business establishment that otherwise would have a 75 percent occupancy or operating limit may operate at up to only 50 percent."