Two Port Arthur elementary schools switch to virtual learning after positive COVID-19 cases, exposure

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Two elementary schools with in the Port Arthur Independent School District are switching to all virtual learning next week after the district was made aware of positive COVID-19 cases and potential exposure.

Port Acres and Lucian Adams Elementary Schools will transition to virtual learning for all students beginning Monday, Dec. 14 through Thursday, Dec. 17, according to a statement released by the districts Saturday afternoon.

The campus will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized while closed, according to the release.

The district will close for holiday break Friday, Dec. 18 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, which is the start of the third nine-week instructional period.

Students will return to the method of instruction chosen for the third nine-week grading period.

