Two men, two women die from COVID-19 complications in Port Arthur's jurisdiction Wednesday

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four people, all with underlying health conditions, died on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications in the Port Arthur Health Department's jurisdiction.
A Port Neches woman, a Groves man, a Nederland man and another woman between the ages of 90 and 95 all died as a result of the virus.
The health department has now reported a total of 3 COVID-19 related deaths in Groves, 12 in Nederland and 2 in Port Neches.
In the six-county region 12News is tracking, 6 deaths were reported Tuesday, October 6.
From a Port Arthur Health Department news release:
It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting four COVID-19 related deaths in the Mid County area. These individuals include one White female between the age range of 60-65 who resided in Port Neches; a White male between the age range of 70-75 who resided in Groves; a Hispanic female between the age range of 90-95; and a White male between the age range of 50-55 who resided in Nederland. It has been reported that these individuals had underlying health conditions. The health department has now reported three (3) COVID-19 related deaths for Groves, twelve (12) for Nederland and two (2) for Port Neches.
We emphasize again that COVID-19 is a very serious disease. While 80% of individuals who contract COVID-19 will have mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover, they may spread the disease to people who are at high risk. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19. We strongly advise at-risk individuals to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing and wear a mask when in public.