Two men, two women die from COVID-19 complications in Port Arthur's jurisdiction Wednesday

All four had underlying health conditions according to the Port Arthur Health Department

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Four people, all with underlying health conditions, died on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications in the Port Arthur Health Department's jurisdiction.

A Port Neches woman, a Groves man, a Nederland man and another woman between the ages of 90 and 95 all died as a result of the virus.

The health department has now reported a total of 3 COVID-19 related deaths in Groves, 12 in Nederland and 2 in Port Neches.

In the six-county region 12News is tracking, 6 deaths were reported Tuesday, October 6.

It is with great sadness that the City of Port Arthur Health Department is reporting four COVID-19 related deaths in the Mid County area. These individuals include one White female between the age range of 60-65 who resided in Port Neches; a White male between the age range of 70-75 who resided in Groves; a Hispanic female between the age range of 90-95; and a White male between the age range of 50-55 who resided in Nederland. It has been reported that these individuals had underlying health conditions. The health department has now reported three (3) COVID-19 related deaths for Groves, twelve (12) for Nederland and two (2) for Port Neches.