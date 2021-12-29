Health officials confirm 1st cases of omicron COVID-19 variant in the Port Arthur area

Two men from the Port Arthur area have tested positive for the omicron variant.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Health Department is reporting its first confirmed cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

One male from Groves and another from Port Arthur have tested positive for the omicron variant, according to a City of Port Arthur press release. The Groves resident is in the 65-70 age range, and the Port Arthur resident is in the 40-44 age range.

One of the men was vaccinated and the other’s vaccination status is currently unknown. It is unclear as to which male's vaccination status was confirmed.

One of the individuals had been hospitalized but is currently recovering at home. It is unclear which male was hospitalized.

Health officials are seeing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, according to the release. To mitigate the spread of the virus, vaccines are being administered from Monday through Friday, at the Texas Artist’ Museum located at 3501 Cultural Center Drive, from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. No appointment is required.

For more information Port Arthur residents are encouraged to call 409-332-6215 or 409-983-8832.

The first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant was reported by Chambers County health officials on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. The person who tested positive was identified as an unvaccinated woman in the 20-30 age range.

CVS Testing

CVS has opened COVID-19 test sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Texas.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

The CVS testing sites in Southeast Texas:

2950 North Dowlen Rd, Beaumont

6850 Eastex Fwy, Beaumont

2712 Hwy 365, Nederland

Walgreens Testing

Walgreens is offering drive-thru testing at select locations in Texas. Testing is free if you meet criteria established by the CDC.

Pharmacists oversee patients' self-administered COVID-19 test.

You must fill out a screening survey to see if you're eligible. For more information, Walgreens has FAQ on their website.

From a City of Port Arthur press release:

