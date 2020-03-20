PHOENIX — U.S. officials announced new restrictions on the Southern border Friday as they try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The U.S. and Mexico had been working on plans to limit travel across the border without disrupting trade.

Officials on both sides of the border say the plan will look much like restrictions already in place between the U.S. and Canada, which suspended all-but-essential travel and trade.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says “We want to make sure that cargo continues, trade continues, heath care workers continue to be able to traverse that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things" need to stop during this crisis.

The Mexican government announced Monday there weer 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 176 suspected cases in the country, according to a new report out of Mexico.

