Toronto now in lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

TORONTO, ON — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, not only here in the United States, but also across the world, a neighboring city to Buffalo has now gone into a lockdown.

The Canadian government announced on Friday, November 20 Toronto will be going into a lockdown effective Monday, November 23.

A memo was posted on the Toronto government website Monday morning:

"Toronto has now entered the Grey – Lockdown category of the Province’s COVID-19 response framework. Trips outside the home should only be for essential reasons such as groceries, medicine, health care appointments, exercise, school, child care and work that cannot be done from home. Learn about changes to City services and how you can reduce virus spread. Additional details and updated guidelines for businesses will soon be available."

A report from CNN stated that the Toronto lockdown will last 28 days with the city, "shutting down shops, businesses and restaurants and banning indoor gatherings," in an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Effective today, Toronto is in the Grey - Lockdown level of restrictions in the province's #COVID19 response framework to slow virus spread. Residents are asked to #StayHome, except for essential trips for groceries, health care, child care, school & work. pic.twitter.com/t2oXH6FFce — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) November 23, 2020

