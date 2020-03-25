Renowned chef Floyd Cardoz has died from complications tied to the new coronavirus sweeping the globe. CNN and People Magazine confirmed his death with Hunger Inc. Hospitality, where Cardoz was culinary director.

Hunger Inc. Hospitality said Cardoz tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18 and was being treated for it at Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey.

Cardoz, 59, had posted a photo of himself in the hospital on March 18. "Sincere apologies everyone," the post read. "I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York. I was hugely anxious about my state of health and my post was highly irresponsible causing panic in several quarters. I returned to New York on March 8th via Frankfurt."

Cardoz, who was born in India, was a contestant on "Top Chef Masters" in 2011 and won the top prize that season. His fellow contestants and colleagues in the food industry have flocked to social media to give their condolences.

"Floyd made us all so proud," "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi wrote on Instagram. "Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss, not only for the professional food world, but for Indians everywhere. My heart goes out to his wife Barkha and their whole family. RIP."

Priya Krishna, a food writer for the New York Times and Bon Appetit, said Cardoz "did so much to advance the cause of Indian food and Indian people in America."

Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli said in a tweet that Cardoz was "A true gentleman in every sense."

New York Times critic Pete Wells said Cardoz was "an exceptional talent, a chef equally at home with undiluted Indian flavors as he was with the delicious union of French, Indian and American food."

The new coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has infected more than 450,000 people worldwide, according to a John Hopkins tracker. More than 20,000 deaths have been reported globally and more than 112,000 people have recovered.

The majority of people who have the new virus will get better without any long-term effects.

About 80% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems. Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.