Beachgoers celebrate spring break after COVID-19 mask order lifted in Texas

Not many people on the beach in Galveston seemed to be wearing masks, but several said the COVID-19 pandemic is still on the top of their minds.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — The first weekend of spring break also marks the first weekend where coronavirus restrictions have been lifted statewide across Texas.

Many beachgoers said this is the first chance they have had to enjoy some quality time with their family and friends amid the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several visitors said they are hoping to make the most of their time outside.

Galveston County said spring break is one of their busiest weeks of the year, which is why officials increased their patrols on the beach.

"With people dying everyday or getting sick especially, we have to be careful," Houston visitor Jessica McWashington said. "Even though we don't have that mask requirement, he's lifted everything, and everything 100 percent, we still want to make sure we're doing the safety requirements and everything."

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office also opened its substation on the Bolivar Peninsula to house anyone who is arrested this week. So far, there have not been any reports of major incidents.