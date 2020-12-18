The first COVID-19 vaccines are going to health care workers. So who's next?

On Thursday, Gov. Abbott said up to 1 million Texans could be vaccinated by the end of this month.

KOUNTZE, Texas — The arrival of Pfizer's vaccine is bringing a sense of optimism across the U.S., an emotion that front line healthcare workers have not been able to feel for a while.

While the first round of doses are going to front line workers, Gov. Abbott said others could soon be receiving vaccines.

Another 224,000 doses are expected to arrive at sites across Texas this week.

"We will be delivering to not just hospitals but healthcare centers, clinics, pharmacies, free standing emergency rooms, urgent care, long term health care facilities," Abbott said Thursday.

Places like Pelican Bay Assisted Living will be next in line to receive vaccines. Executive director Tab Werner said it will be worth it.

"Being able to provide that one more way to help prevent COVID-19 we wanted to be actively involved in that," Werner said.

On the other hand, some county leaders are growing anxious. Texas health officials project the state will receive as many as 1 million vaccines by the end of the year.

It's a timeline that seems a little off for Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said.

"I just found out a little while ago that we are waiting on flu vaccines to come in from the state. It makes you a little skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine coming in," McDaniel said.

McDaniel has been pushing to make sure rural counties are not left out of distribution plans. He understands they will likely have to wait on the Moderna vaccine since it's easier to store and manage.

"That's where we are right now but it is exciting to see that maybe after the first of year we can shift gears and be more reliable on a vaccine to keep people safe," McDaniel said.