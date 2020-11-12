Texas teachers fighting to become a 'priority' for COVID-19 vaccine

Teachers have been classified as essential workers throughout the pandemic. Now, they're fighting to get to the top of the vaccine list.

TEXAS, USA — We're just moments away from the possible approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, and educators are fighting for a higher place on the priority list.



Some Southeast Texas educators have died from the coronavirus. It's the deadly virus that continues to rob us of our teachers, neighbors, family and friends.

“If we have one child, one family member, one co-worker or another teacher dies because we're putting ourselves in unsafe situations, that is one person too many. We've already had too many,” Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said.



Teachers have been classified as essential workers through the pandemic.

That's why they're fighting to get to the top of the vaccine list.

“I mean teachers are honestly interacting with multiple human beings,” Dr. Monsthi Levine said.



Doctors say they understand as educators have been on the front lines in constant contact with dozens of children.



“They're seeing 15-20 students every single hour. I mean, that's lot of people,” Molina said.



Molina said no one should question whether educators should be included in the first vaccine rollout.



“We're trying to make sure that everyone understands that we want priority for the vaccine because that's going to help us not to lose another educator, student or family member,” Molina said.



Dr. Levine said he couldn't agree more.



“No one really brings up the point that teachers are dying and that they are dying at a high rate,” Dr. Levine said. “That's leaving a lot of classrooms empty with no instructors.”

So no, the battle to beat the coronavirus is not your typical fight, but teachers say in order to win, they need to be able to protect themselves.



“Everyday it's a question in our educators minds, ‘is today the day that I’m going to get sick or get somebody I love sick.’ That’s a very heavy burden,” Molina said.



