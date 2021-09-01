Texas sees spike in COVID-19 cases, Jefferson County reports record high cases, deaths in the New Year

"We had the deadliest day in the United States yesterday," Dr. Joshi said. "As a country, we had 4,000 plus deaths in just one day, which is unthinkable."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Health experts in Southeast Texas think folks may have forgotten that we are still in a pandemic.

Beaumont Health Department contractor and rheumatologist Dr. Praphul Joshi said recent record COVID-19 numbers should help refresh people's memories as instead of trends getting better, it is actually getting worse, even right here in Jefferson County.

"COVID-19 is more widespread in Texas now than ever," Joshi said. "We have seen record-high numbers in our region. What we are currently seeing now is the effect of old holidays gatherings."

These gatherings led to December being the deadliest month for coronavirus locally with 57 deaths and an alarming rise in new cases.

"Within the last 11 days, we have seen more than 1,600 cases in Jefferson County," he said.

Numbers like this were unheard of at the beginning of the pandemic.

Dr. Joshi said one factor could be to blame — COVID-fatigue. In Jefferson County, the total number of cases surpassed 13,000, more than 5 percent of the county's population.

"We have to be really really careful in what we do and take this seriously," he said.

Statewide, July was the deadliest month with 6,633 deaths, but health officials tallied an even more starting number in just one day in the U.S.

"We had the deadliest day in the United States yesterday," Joshi said. "As a country, we had 4,000 plus deaths in just one day, which is unthinkable."

This number exceeded the bloodiest battle in the Civil War — Antietam — and the San Francisco earthquake.

"This is certainly, you know, a wake-up call," he said. "We need to take a step backward and make sure we do the right things in terms of preventing the spread of the disease."

Health experts continue to remind everyone to not let our guard down, wear masks and practice social distancing.