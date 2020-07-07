Texas reports more than 10,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

In addition, 1,704 North Texans are also hospitalized for COVID-19 — also a record.

DALLAS — The state of Texas reported a record 10,028 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 8,258 set on July 4, according to state health data. The state also reported record numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations (9,286) and COVID-19 deaths (60).

The hospitalization number jumped by 588 from the previous day, making it among one of the largest single-day increases in hospitalizations Texas has seen since the pandemic began, state data shows.

This news comes as for the fifth day in a row Dallas County officials confirm more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases. A number of other counties have seen surging daily case counts.

The 7-day average positivity rate is also set to hit a record of at least 14.95% Wednesday. Antibody test reports from the state are a day behind.