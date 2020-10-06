BEAUMONT, Texas — COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a record high on Monday.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, that number was up to 1,935.

As the state continues to reopen, health officials are reminding everyone to stay vigilant.

Dr. John Carlo is part of the state's coronavirus task force.

"Even as we start relaxing more of our physical distancing measures, you know the cases are speaking for themselves," Carlo said.



In an interview on Saturday, he addressed the spike in cases and hospitalizations across Texas.



"I think this is not the time to be complacent, and if anything, what I hope this does as we continue to go about our lives, is that we continue to do the individual precautions and keep those, if not at this level even more important," Carlo said.

On June 1, there were forty-seven COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Jefferson County. Over the next few days, the numbers remained close, but now we're beginning to see a slight rise with 37 hospitalizations as of Monday.

Beaumont Public Health Director Sherry Ulmer says while state laws are becoming more relaxed, CDC guidelines are not.



"Just because things are open, remember we are still in a pandemic," Ulmer said.

Gov. Abbott is allowing most businesses in Texas to operate at 50% capacity. On June 12, it'll increase to 75%.



"This is a virus that there is no vaccine for, there's no cure for. So is it wise that we should be acting like everything is back to normal, I don't think so," Ulmer said.

Getting back to normal means ramping up on precautions.

"If we're going to be out and about and doing things, then absolutely trying to stay six feet away from one another, frequent hand washing, wearing that mask and you know wearing that mask correctly, those things make a huge difference," Carlo said.

Doctors say it comes down to us taking individual responsibility.

Event though masks aren't mandated, they're highly encouraged when going out in public.





