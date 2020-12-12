Staff, residents at Texas' long-term care facilities next in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines

The vaccine will be free to facilities that choose to participate.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that staff and residents in long-term care facilities are next in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.



This is a part of a Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care program and is free to facilities that choose to participate.

Pelican Bay Assisted Living Community in Beaumont announced Thursday that it will be participating in the program. It's still unknown exactly when they'll be getting the vaccine, but the staff tells 12News they sent out a letter letting their community know that the option will soon be available.

No one will be forced to get the vaccine. The decision will be up to each individual, and it’s free of charge to facilities through this program.

According to the state, the vaccines will be provided the week of Dec. 21 and the program will begin Dec. 28.

So far, more than 1,200 skilled nursing facilities and more than 2,000 long term care facilities have signed up for this program. Pelican Bay in Beaumont is one of them.



Long term care facilities that haven't enrolled yet, can do so through the Texas Department of State Health Services immunizations program.

