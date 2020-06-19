BEAUMONT, Texas — Masks are mandatory inside of some Texas businesses. It's happening in Austin, thanks in part to the city's mayor and some clearance from the governor.

The governor said it's okay for local governments to tell private businesses they have to require face masks in their establishments. But will this rule be enforced in Southeast Texas?

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told local governments they could not mandate face masks. Now, there's a bit of a loophole.

Let's break that down and hear from our local leaders as we take a closer look at the new guidance coming from the governor. Any mask mandate proposed would need to come from a mayor or county judge.

If they choose to, the officials would create an order to require a private business to tell their customers to mask up.

Think no shoes, no shirt, no mask no service. The mayor of Port Arthur said he doesn't plan to make masks mandatory.



“The best thing would be for a business and entity to voluntarily have a rule for a person to have a mask on to go to their establishment,” Mayor Thurman Bartie said.



Part of the reason Mayor Bartie will not make a new order has to do with what Gov. Abbott said Tuesday:



"All of us have a collective responsibility to educate the public that wearing a mask is the best thing to do. Putting people in jail, however, is the wrong approach for this thing,” Gov. Abbott said.

On Tuesday Gov. Abbott maintained his position that cities cannot impose penalties for not wearing a mask. Mayor Bartie said the state needs to back local governments when it comes to enforcement.



“You have to have a governor who gives you the strength in the decision you have to make that causes to make people wear a ask,” Mayor Bartie said



In Austin, the city has mandated masks. As for how it will be enforced, that's a little unclear.



Ultimately, you know, we had mandatory masking before more and more people started doing it. We didn't end up having to fine anybody," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said.

Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames said the city lawyer is reviewing the governor's ruling. And Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said it's something he is still thinking about.

