x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Explained: Gov. Abbott rolls back parts of the 'Open Texas' plans

New restrictions are in place to combat the rise in novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Texas.

AUSTIN, Texas —

As COVID-19 continues to spike in many areas around Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott rolled back some of his “Open Texas” plans.

In Executive Order 28, released June 26, Gov. Abbott laid out his plan to help combat the rise in COVID-19 cases.

No limits:

  • Any services for essential workers listed in this 20-page federal guidance.
  • Religious services
  • Local government
  • Child care
  • Youth camps
  • Recreational sports 
  • In-classroom summer school 

Reduced 50%:

  • Professional and collegiate sporting venues
  • Swimming pools
  • Water and amusement parks
  • Museums and libraries
  • Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities
  • Rodeos and equestrian events

Unchanged but restricted:

  • Establishments where licensed cosmetologists or barbers practice their trade (i.e. hair and nail salons)
  • Massage services
  • Tanning salons
  • Tattoo studios
  • Piercing studios
  • Hair-removal services
  • Hair loss treatment and growth services

Restrictions: All must operate with at least 6 feet of social distancing between workstations.

RELATED: 

After shutting down Texas bars, Gov. Abbott says more scaling back possible 'if people don't follow the rules'

Bars ordered to close, restaurants to reduce to 50%, outdoor gatherings limited: Gov. Abbott

Closed:

  • No outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

    • Exceptions: All places above or if the mayor or county judge approves of the gathering.

  • Bars

    • Exceptions: Drive-thru, pickup or delivery options if in line with TABC laws

  • Commercial rafting or tubing business, including the transportation of people for this purpose.

Restaurants:

  • Dine-in services will be reduced from 75% to 50% capacity starting June 29.

Note: capacity count is for customers, not staff members. 

  • If the restaurant has a retractable roof, it is considered dine-in.

Exceptions: The decrease does not apply to any of these 118 counties that still have fewer than 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Individuals:

  • Remain 6 feet away from others outside your group. 
  • Limit personal groups to 10.
  • If you’re over 65, stay home and keep away from anyone who has been out in the last 14 days.
  • Face masks are encouraged, but there will be no civil or criminal penalty if you don’t wear one.
  • No visits to nursing homes, state living centers, assisted living facilities or long-term care facilities.

Continued orders:

  • No travel restrictions are currently issued. (GA-24)
  • Hospitals must still reserve at least 15% of their capacity for COVID-19 patients. (GA-19)
  • No in-person county or city jail visits unless you’re an attorney or a religious leader. (GA-25)
  • No elective surgeries in Bexar, Dallas, Harris or Travis Counties. (GA-27)

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

What is Pongfest? Summer tradition could cause COVID-19 surge in Lakeway

White House coronavirus task force holds first public briefing in nearly 2 months

Austin police officers involved in less-lethal protest shootings placed on administrative duty