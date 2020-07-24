HOUSTON — The Texas Department of State Health Services warned Texans against sharing misinformation about COVID-19 on social media on Friday.
In a series of tweets, DSHS explained how information about coronavirus is changing quickly day-to-day.
"People, families, and organizations make decisions every day about how to stay safe during the #COVID19 pandemic," DSHS wrote.
"Misinformation can lead people to make decisions based on false or inaccurate information. When this happens, people can cause harm to themselves and others. It can also prolong the pandemic."
DSHS urged people think twice before sharing what they see on the internet, and always question if the source is credible and legitimate.
The state offered some sample questions you should ask yourself before sharing or posting:
- Who made it and why did they make it?
- What is the source of the information? Is it from official sources?
- Where did it come from? Does it look real?
- Why are you sharing this?
- When was it published?
- Who has confirmed this to be true?
DSHS also encouraged Texans to call out misinformation when they see it.
"If someone shares misinformation or something you don't believe, please be kind. We are all curious, concerned, and have questions about #COVID19. We're also all Texans. And we'll beat this virus together. COVID-19 spreads faster the more divided we are," DSHS wrote.
"We know #COVID19 information and recommendations change often. But this virus and disease are new to our world. And while the world has learned much about COVID-19, we continue to learn more. Science, medicine, and public health improve with new information."
If you see something on social media that makes you question its truthfulness, accuracy, or validity, e-mail verify@khou.com.
