Texas bars can reopen starting Oct. 14, Gov. Greg Abbott says

HOUSTON — It's official: Texas bars can reopen for the first time since June, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

According to Gov. Abbott's executive order, effective Oct. 14, bars can reopen at 50 percent capacity inside, per the county judge's approval. In hospital regions where COVID-19 hospitalizations are less than 15 percent of hospital capacity, county judges will be able to opt their county into opening bars, provided they assist in enforcing health protocols, according to the executive order.

As recommended by trade associations representing bars, dance floors at bars and similar establishments must remain closed, the executive order says.

There is no capacity limit outdoors. Gov. Abbott said patrons must wear masks when they are not seated at a table, and tables must be limited to six individuals or fewer.

The announcement comes after Abbott tweeted Monday that COVID-19 numbers "remained contained," and he would be announcing more reopenings soon. The tweet included a GIF of two beer mugs and "Cheers!"

Only bars with permits to sell food and those that reclassified as restaurants have been allowed to reopen since late August. That's when the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) changed its guidance to allow businesses to use alcohol sales projections or show that they recently had less than 51 percent alcohol sales in order to apply for a Food and Beverage Certificate. If granted, the businesses could then reopen as restaurants.

On Monday, the Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance (TBNA) responded to Abbott's tweet, saying it has been "putting growing pressure on the governor since August" and anticipating him "to take action in reopening bars safely and fairly." The TBNA said, "Although we do not have official word on whether or not bars will be allowed to reopen, this tweet appears to be a significant step toward reopening."