SILSBEE, Texas — More than a dozen test kits were sent to Hardin County's COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday morning for its first day.

With the number of positive cases continuing to rise, Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel told 12News it was needed.

"We seem to be having more people testing positive in Hardin County and that was the reason," McDaniel said.

On Tuesday, people living in Silsbee and surrounding areas got access to a local testing site for the first time.

"Having that location in Hardin County is also going to be beneficial for all of our neighbors to the north in Tyler, Jasper and Newton County," McDaniel said.

It's located on FM 418 at the old Kirby Elementary School. It's not hard to spot.

Judge McDaniel said you can't just show up.

"I think we had two people that were not on the schedule show up and they had to be turned away which was very unfortunate," McDaniel said.

Since the screening hotline was launched on March 20, nearly 1700 people have called.

More than 170 called on Tuesday. Officials say the line is now open 24 hours. The phone number is 409-550-2536.

"If you don't get through the first time, sometimes those lines are overloaded, wait a little bit and call back. You'll get through and talk to a nurse," McDaniel said.

He says 14 people were tested at the new site on day one, with 34 scheduled for Wednesday.

He says test kits will be readily available as needed.

"Depending on how they have scheduled, we make sure they have the kits plus a few extras just in case they need them," McDaniel said.

There are now four testing sites across Southeast Texas. McDaniel says there are plans to add one more sometime next week. It may be in Jasper, Tyler, Orange or Newton County.

