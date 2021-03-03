Teachers, school staff and child care workers now included in vaccine eligibility, Texas DSHS says

The agency got a letter from the U.S. government directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in child care and school operations.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of State Health Services notified all vaccine providers that they should immediately include school and child care workers in vaccine administration Wednesday.

The agency got a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in child care and school operations. The letter describes people eligible as “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

The action does not change the other groups eligible for the vaccine. Previously, only people who were in Tier 1A and 1B of the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines could receive a COVID-19 vaccination. Below is description of each of those phases.