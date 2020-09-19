Symphony of Southeast Texas to livestream concert this weekend, Julie Rogers Theater remains closed due to COVID-19

The Symphony of Southeast Texas is rehearsing for a series of virtual concerts while City of Beaumont venues remain closed due to the pandemic.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a concert preview from Sept. 2019.

The Symphony of Southeast Texas is rehearsing for a series of virtual concerts.

The symphony's main venue, Julie Rogers Theater, remains closed along with several other city venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beaumont Community Players are helping them to record and live stream the hour-long concert featuring pieces from Bach, Grieg and Dvorak.

"It’s been a very challenging time and please know how much we appreciate your loyalty as we navigate some very uncertain times," SOST executive director Douglas Fair said in a Sept. 19 news release.

The symphony is sending season ticket holders a link to view the livestream and mailing a copy of the program book ahead of the show.

BUY TICKETS HERE | Purchase Symphony of Southeast Texas season tickets here

"We are trying valiantly to bring you the great music we enjoy and are in constant communication with the City of Beaumont Events office as to our ability to come back to the stage of the Julie Rogers Theatre," he said.

The symphony will be performing in substitute venues meanwhile, he said.

One of the pieces they rehearsed this week in preparation for performing for a digital audience is Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 3.

"SOST members are very eager to perform together for you, yet safety for audience and musicians alike require our continued patience," he said. "Good things come to those who wait!"

"We’ll keep you well informed and hope you’ll stay with us as we go beyond the challenges of this pandemic."

The livestream event will be live Saturday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. and the video will be posted at 7:30 p.m. to watch at your convenience.