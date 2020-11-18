Symphony of Southeast Texas holding in-person performances again eight months after pandemic forced closures

With a number of COVID-19 safety measures in place, this group of Southeast Texas musicians is able to have live, in-person concerts again

BEAUMONT, Texas — All week long, the musicians with the Symphony of Southeast Texas will be practicing for its second live in-person performance during the pandemic on Saturday.

Guests will need a mask to enter, and the executive director said they're recommending that the audience keep them on even after sitting down with your group.

That's just one of the precautions in place that's going to allow them to play in front of an audience.

On Saturday, the Symphony of Southeast Texas will be performing on its home stage at the Julie Rogers Theatre for the first time since March.

They've done a couple of live streams, but Maestro Chelsea Tipton said it's just not the same.

"Our big thing is connecting with the audience, getting energy from the audience," Tipton said.

Eight months later, playing in front of an audience in 2020 comes with its fair share of changes.

Douglas Fair is the executive director of the Symphony of Southeast Texas. He said things will look different for performers.

"Every musician is distanced six feet in any direction," Fair said.

Things will be a little different for the audience too.

"We have to make sure there are two seats on the side of every group," Fair said.

Tipton said the musicians don't mind the restrictions.

"It's absolutely worth it to us," Tipton said.

Tipton and Fair both know how important music is, especially in helping with the challenges of this year.

"We want people to feel comfortable, but we really think arts is part of this healing process of getting us all through this pandemic," Fair said.

With every note and every chord, even under the masks, these musicians hope to bring some joy.

"We need that, we need that more than ever and that's why we're working so hard, our staff is working so hard to bring music back to our community," Tipton said.

There is still an option to purchase tickets to live stream the concert. The executive director also said there won't be a concession stand or even an intermission to prevent people from congregating even for a few minutes.