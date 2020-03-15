BEAUMONT, Texas — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Today's top headlines:

School Impacts | Map of cases | Coronavirus symptoms & prevention | Coronavirus questions answered

RELATED: Know the difference between COVID-19, flu and allergies

Latest updates:

Here are the latest updates from around Southeast Texas, Texas, Louisiana and some from the world (all times are local Central Daylight Time):

March 15 - 10 a.m. — Gov. John Bel Edwards reported on Sunday that a second death from Covid-19 had been reported in Louisiana. At least 247 people have been tested in Louisiana, according to the health department. The CDC has confirmed two of the 91 positive tests in Louisiana. The number of cases in Louisiana has nearly tripled since Friday, and that number is expected to continue growing as more people are tested. Interactive map of Louisiana cases here.

March 15 - 9:59 a.m. — The City of Austin has banned gatherings of 250 people or more until at least May 1 to help tackle the spread of the coronavirus. Read more here.

March 15 - 8:20 a.m. — The British Press Association is reporting one government proposal, reportedly expected to be introduced this month, could ask people over the age of 70 to stay home for up to four months. Under the proposal, those individuals will be "instructed" to keep under strict isolation in their home or in a care facility for four months in a "wartime-style mobilization effort."

March 15 - 8:14 a.m. — A New Jersey city is imposing a curfew on residents. Those living in Hoboken must stay inside their homes from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. starting March 16. Bars and restaurant are also being limited to only offering takeout and delivery services. Read more here.

>>>> Read SE Texas COVID19 updates from previous days here <<<<

---------------------------------------

RELATED: VERIFY: What's the difference between 'quarantine,' 'isolation' and 'social distancing'?

RELATED: VERIFY: No, drinking water doesn't prevent the spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, members of Congress who are self-quarantined for coronavirus cannot vote remotely

RELATED: VERIFY: No, mosquitoes will not give you coronavirus

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

RELATED: VERIFY: No, you won't be forcibly quarantined if someone on your plane has the coronavirus

RELATED: VERIFY: What does it mean for a disease to be a pandemic?

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, it's possible to make homemade hand sanitizer

RELATED: VERIFY: Can you cancel your flight without paying a penalty over coronavirus fears?

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, you can use disinfectant wipes to clean your phone

RELATED: VERIFY: You will not get tested for the coronavirus when donating blood

RELATED: VERIFY: Hand sanitizer should be used for about 20 seconds, not three to four minutes