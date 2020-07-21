Southeast Texas business, credit union say coin 'shortage' isn't causing trouble

Christy Cooley with Education First Federal Credit Union says it's more of a circulation problem than a shortage

BEAUMONT, Texas — In June, the Federal Reserve announced that coin deposits had significantly decreased. The U.S. Mint's production also slowed down due to precautionary measures put in place to protect its employees.

Christy Cooley is the vice president of branches for Education First Federal Credit Union in Southeast Texas. She says they haven't seen effects of the shortage here.



"We've got a local supplier where we get our coins from, they're not seeing any, not that tomorrow it won't be," Cooley said.

She says it's more of a circulation issue.

"There's just not enough consumers out there that are moving the coins around," Cooley said.

For businesses like Rao's Bakery, it's not too much of an issue.

One of the partners at Rao's, Josh Tortorice, says he began to notice banks were limiting the amount of change they distributed about two or three weeks ago.

"Cash and debit card is like 80% of our sales. So you're really just talking about 20% of the sales is cash," Tortorice said.



Stores like Target and Kroger have signs at self checkouts reminding you to use cashless payment.

Cooley says this is a problem that''ll most likely resolve on its own with time.



"Debit cards are a great feature just to give it time to catch back up. It's a catch up process," Cooley said.

Also on 12NewsNow.com