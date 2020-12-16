State says first COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive in Southeast Texas on Thursday

Three hospitals in the area will each receive 975 doses of the shot. They will be given to frontline healthcare workers

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Department of State and Health Services confirmed to 12News the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines should be arriving in Southeast Texas on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Three hospital systems in the area will each get 975 doses of the vaccine. The state has those shipments scheduled to deliver on Thursday to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth and Baptist Hospital.

Those first shots will be given to frontline healthcare workers.

MORE | DSHS schedule of vaccine deliveries

Angie Hebert with the Medical Center of Southeast Texas said their frontline workers will receive the vaccines at the earliest possible moment after the shipment arrives.

"So we've been preparing for months," Hebert told 12News earlier in the week.

A process for administering the shots once they are here has already been ironed out according to Hebert.

"Every way that we have approached this vaccine process has been detailed and guided by the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration]," Hebert said.