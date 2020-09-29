State health department takes down COVID-19 school tracker after reports of errors

Based on the state's original numbers we reported in Southeast Texas, from July 27 to September 20, 100 students, out of more than 59,000, have had the virus.



So, will that number go up or down? It's a questions 12News investigator Lauren Hensley brought to the state, which they declined to answer.



The state said in part they are working to "present the most complete picture of COVID-19 cases."



However, the Texas Teachers Association was willing to provide more information.



“Our reaction is still a lot of concern, interpretation and fear. The information that is being passed on to our educators and the urgency we don’t see from the state,” said Texas Teachers Association.



Starved for information, Texas teachers started their own crowd-sourced COVID-19 tracker. They said the numbers could help identify any trends, but it's what happens next that Ovidia Molina says is so important.



“Our district’s looking at it to look at their safety polices and make it stronger? or is the state looking at it to see where they are going to be more supportive? What are we doing with that information and how is that information keeping me safe,” Molina said.