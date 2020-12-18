St. Elizabeth staff feel joy, relief as first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are taken by team members

"At times it's been really scary."

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Thursday, hope rolled into CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth hospital in the form of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

After nearly a year filled with loss and suffering, frontline healthcare workers got to experience a bit of joy as those first doses were brought in.

That's exactly what this vaccine is giving to the people on the front lines of this battle against the coronavirus.

For the twelve healthcare workers at St. Elizabeth who got their first dose on Thursday, the vaccines served as a shot of hope. For a long time, there wasn't much.

David Woolen, a registered nurse, has been working with COVID-19 patients since the beginning.

"At times it's been really scary, not really knowing which way the virus was gonna go with a patient," Woolen said.

He said the hardest part is feeling hopeless.

"Feeling the helplessness, feeling unable to help them like you want to. That's the hardest part, and losing some of the patients that you've worked with at their bedside," Woolen said.

NEW VIDEO: The Medical Center of Southeast Texas administers the first #COVID19Vaccine to a nurse who lost her father to the virus over the summer.



MORE: https://t.co/BnNoEZmblP pic.twitter.com/PsEBiJ7oiT — 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) December 17, 2020

While the first round of doses are going to front line workers, Gov. Abbott said others could soon be receiving vaccines.

Another 224,000 doses are expected to arrive at sites across Texas this week.

"We will be delivering to not just hospitals but healthcare centers, clinics, pharmacies, free standing emergency rooms, urgent care, long term health care facilities," Abbott said.

His announcement comes as panel from the Food and Drug Administration decided to recommend the Moderna vaccine for use. The shot is still awaiting emergency use authorization.