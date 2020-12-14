St. Elizabeth in Beaumont gives a look inside freezers set to hold hundreds of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

Almost 3,000 doses of the shot are being shipped to Southeast Texas hospitals

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas hospitals are preparing for the arrival of thousands of vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth released video showing where the vaccine is going to be stored when it arrives.

The expected arrival of the Pfizer vaccine has brought a sense of relief to hospitals across Southeast Texas. It's a step closer to potentially ending the pandemic.

The state is expected to receive 1.4 million vaccines. The three Southeast Texas hospitals will get 975 doses each.

With every packed box of the Pfizer vaccine, anticipation grows in Southeast Texas.

Tameka Wycoff works as the wellness director at Pelican Bay Assisted Living. She said the vaccine is something they have been looking forward to.

"It is surreal to be honest because it has been a long time," Wycoff said.

The pandemic has already lasted nine dark months, and healthcare workers are hoping those days are numbered.

Baptist Hospital, Medical Center of Southeast Texas and CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth are among the hospitals in Texas that will receive the vaccine in the next few days.

In recent statements, each hospital expressed confidence in the vaccine. St. Elizabeth released video of the deep freezers where the Pfizer vaccine will be stored at the hospital.

The special storage freezer is a luxury that has put many rural area hospitals at a disadvantage. Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel said they will likely have to wait on the Moderna vaccine. It is awaiting approval.

"It does not require the ultra-cold storage and it also comes in a more manageable quantity so they come 100 per box instead of the 975 per box," McDaniel said.

Texas is expecting to receive more than 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Healthcare workers and residents at long term care facilities are top priority.

At Pelican Bay Assisted Living, everyone is being encouraged to take the vaccine.

"Research and get all your information before you decide against it, because it's crucial," Wycoff said.

Finally, hope is on the horizon as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the US.