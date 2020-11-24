St. Elizabeth hospital adjusting visiting hours for Thanksgiving Day, Friday

If you do visit a patient, you will need to go through a screening process when you arrive and will be required to wear a mask throughout your visit

BEAUMONT, Texas — Those hoping to visit patients at St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for the holiday will be able to during adjusted visiting hours according to a release from CHRISTUS.

Visitors will be able to visit patients from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday) and on Friday, Nov. 27.

Current visitor guidelines only allow for one visitor at a time for each patient in CHRISTUS Southeast Texas facilities. If you do visit, you'll have to go through a screening process when you enter and will need to wear a face mask at all times according to the release.

From a CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System news release:

