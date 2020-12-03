On Thursday the Southland Conference announced the cancellation of tournament play amid the coronavirus threat ending Lamar University’s basketball season.

In addition the PAC-12, Big 12, ACC, Big Ten, Sun Belt, AAC and SEC all canceled their conference basketball tournaments.

Lamar has now ended its season at 17 -15.

The conference cited "the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and other tournament personnel" in its decision to cancel the tournament in a tweet.

The news comes the day after the NBA decided to suspend their season until further notice amid the coronavirus threat.

The biggest basketball period of the year is set to begin on Thursday, March 19, with the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday NCAA leaders announced tournament games would be played with only essential personnel and limited family members in the stands.

From the Southland Conference…

The Southland Conference has been monitoring the situation with the coronavirus very closely.

The health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and other tournament personnel is of utmost importance.

As a result, the Southland Conference has determined that the prudent course of action is to cancel the remainder of the tournament effective immediately.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

