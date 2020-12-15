Southeast Texas hospitals will not receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday

"You will have some people who will not take it but I will tell you the majority of the people who are offered this vaccine will take this vaccine."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Excitement is building in many parts of the U.S. as the long-awaited first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are shipped around the country.

12News has confirmed Southeast Texas hospitals will not get the vaccine on Monday. It's not clear what the exact day is for the Pfizer vaccine arrival. Officials said it could be as early as Wednesday.

19,500 doses are arriving on Monday, Dec. 14 to hospitals in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Dallas according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On Tuesday, another 75,000 doses will be arriving at 19 additional Texas hospitals.

In Southeast Texas, CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth, Baptist Hospital and the Medical Center of Southeast Texas will all receive shipments of the shots.

Those first doses will go to those classified as tier one workers. They are the ones who work directly with COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Ray Callas spoke to 12News on Monday, and said he will not be receiving the first dose of the vaccine. He did say there is a lot of excitement and some anxiety for those who are.

"You will have some people who will not take it but I will tell you the majority of the people who are offered this vaccine will take this vaccine," Callas said.

St. Elizabeth released a video on Sunday to give the community a glimpse of the freezers that will hold the vaccines when they arrive.



