Southeast Texas, state officials indicate no more COVID-19 shutdowns are coming

Two area hospitals say they've received a small number of doses of COVID-19 drugs from the state, and experts believe there's a light at the end of the tunnel

BEAUMONT, Texas — From the state level to Southeast Texas, officials have made it clear another shut down is not an option.

In a Dallas radio interview, Gov. Greg Abbott said "We are not going to have any more lockdowns." He went on to say the state's focus is healing those who have COVID-19 and getting them out of the hospitals.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick said he's not looking at any shut down orders either.

With cases rising daily, everyone has a part in keeping numbers down.

Dr. James McDeavitt is the dean of public affairs at the Baylor College of Medicine.

"If we don't get there, then I think we will start to see restrictions put in place," McDeavitt said.

During the last shut down, there were still so many unknowns. This time, he said we would be better prepared.

"I think we can be more targeted, we can be more time limited, hopefully limit the socioeconomic disruption we saw before. I don't think we'll get to that point," McDeavitt said.

The biggest thing we don't want to see is overwhelmed hospitals.

On Wednesday, SETRAC reported 63 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Jefferson County.

Beaumont doctor Qamar Arfeen said his greatest concern is staffing.

"This census can easily double in a matter of a week, if we are not careful," Arfeen said.

With no restrictions, health professionals can only hope everyone does their part.

"So maintaining our distancing practices, our masking practices will have to continue for the next several months, but at least there's an end in sight," McDeavitt said.

As of Wednesday, CHRISTUS has received 16 doses of COVID-19 treatment drugs. Baptist Hospital received 11. The Texas Department of State Health Services told 12News more are on the way.